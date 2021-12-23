‘Zee-Sony deal brings two formidable rivals together’

But certainly, what it does is it brings two very formidable competitors together, create potentially a real media powerhouse from the emerging markets that can really challenge and give competition to not just the existing players in the market, but even the potential global players that would like to enter this country. It’s a win-win from my perspective that I get to lead this joint entity for the foreseeable future, at least for five years. It’s a win-win for Sony, Zee, and for my family. It also gives Sony the comfort that we are going to be in a non-compete situation for five years with the merged company. That gives a clear runway to really create a powerhouse in the media-entertainment sector in this country, which is the fastest-growing market across the world.