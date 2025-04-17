Zelestra appoints Prashant Kumar as CFO of its India arm

Spanish renewable energy major Zelestra has appointed Prashant Kumar as the chief financial officer of its India unit.

Advertisement

Kumar joins Zelestra from Fortum India Pvt. Ltd, where he served as the CFO. In his new stint, he would report to Sajay KV, chief executive of Zelestra's India operations.

Also Read: IGL seeks renewable energy assets as it looks to turn net zero A company statement on Thursday said the new CFO would focus on strengthening financial governance, driving strategic planning, and optimising capital efficiency to support business expansion. "He will play a pivotal role in aligning our financial strategy with long-term value creation, while reinforcing Zelestra’s commitment to sustainable, scalable, and digitally enabled growth in the Indian market," it said.

He comes with two decades of experience in financial leadership positions at companies including Tata Power Solar, Lanco Solar, and IndusInd Bank. He has previously worked in the spheres of financial operations, fund management, capital raising, and project financing, said the statement.

Advertisement

Also Read: Non-stop renewable energy key to lowering green hydrogen prices: Gentari CEO Commenting on his appointment, Kumar said: “Zelestra is going from strength to strength in India, with some major contracts signed recently and a lot of work underway to deliver highly complex multi-technology projects. The pipeline continues to grow, and the opportunities are vast. It is an exciting time to join."

Sajay KV noted that the company has a pipeline of wind, solar and BESS technology of over 5GW in total, with three major projects in construction this year.

"This accelerated growth means we need a top senior leadership team to ensure we rise to all the challenges ahead. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Prashant,” the CEO added.

Advertisement