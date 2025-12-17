Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra,22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, biggest self-made entrepreneurs; check who else tops list

In 2025, the youngest entrepreneurs on the list are Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra, aged 22, and Aadit Palicha, aged 23. They lead the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list. The names highlight a strong rise of young founders in India’s startup ecosystem.

The quick-commerce startup, founded by Vohra and Palicha, is valued at around ₹52,400 crore. It underlines how rapidly young founders are building large businesses.

They are followed by Shashvat Nakrani, 27, co-founder of BharatPe as fintech and consumer tech continue to attract early success. Several other founders in the top 10 are under 32 years old.

The Top 10 list includes young entrepreneurs who lead companies like Saatvik Green Energy (Manik Garg, 30), Rayzon Solar (Hardik Kothiya, 31), PRISM/OYO (Ritesh Agarwal, 31), ShareChat (Ankush Sachdeva, 32), Smartworks (Neetish Sarda, 32), Slice (Rajan Bajaj, 32) and TruAlt Bioenergy (Viraj Nirani, 32). These firms span clean energy, digital platforms, fintech and co-working spaces.

Despite this youth surge, the overall average age of founders on the list is 48. This reflects a healthy mix of young innovators and experienced entrepreneurs shaping India’s self-made business landscape.

Most valuable unlisted company Lenskart has emerged as the most valuable unlisted company in the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list.

Co-founded by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi, the eyewear brand is valued at ₹67,000 crore. The company marked a strong 60% rise, compared to last year.

Close behind are fintech major Razorpay, founded by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, and renewable energy firm Greenko, led by Anilkumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

Both companies are valued at ₹66,600 crore. Groww, at ₹62,100 crore, and Zerodha, at ₹57,300 crore, complete the top five.

The remaining companies in the Top 10 include Zepto, founded by Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha. It is valued at ₹52,400 crore.

This is followed by PRISM (OYO), led by Ritesh Agarwal, and OfBusiness, co-founded by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta and Nitin Jain. Both companies are valued at ₹44,400 crore each.