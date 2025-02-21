Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reacts to Pullela Gopichand’s ‘rich’ remark, says ‘if someone is passionate about sports...’

Nithin Kamath said on Friday that there are more career alternatives today, which gives options to people who do not succeed in one career path. Kamath's views were opposite to the national badminton coach's take on how only rich kids should pursue sports. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Feb 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Nithin Kamath shared a different view of Pullela Gopichand’s comment on Friday, February 21.

Online brokerage platform Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said that there are more career alternatives today for people who are passionate about sports, reacting to national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand's view of not letting children pursue sports unless someone is “rich”, according to a social media post on X. 

Also Read | Nikhil Kamath says Indians rely on ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ while in never cook at home

“While I understand Pullela Gopichand's concern that 'Unless you are rich, don't make your child a sportsperson,' I have a different view,” said the Zerodha Chief in his post on platform X.

Advertisement

Kamath drew a parallel between how it is a significant challenge for the youth entering a world where people feel stuck in a career field when their skills are relevant elsewhere and how job security is on low expectations.

“Imagine studying something you don't like or being stuck in a field when you know that your skills are useful elsewhere. Odds are, you may end up being less than average compared to people who are more suited to the field you hate. In this case, how can you expect job security? This is all more problematic in the AI-first world we are entering,” said Kamath in his post. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Nikhil Kamath bats for investing in gold as it outpaces equity in returns

Nithin Kamath also highlighted that this view applies to the sports industry as well, and if someone fails to become a professional player nowadays, there are more alternatives for people to enter like to become a coach or a personal trainer.

“This applies to sports as well. If someone is passionate about sports, takes a shot at being a professional and fails, there are more alternatives today than ever. You can become a coach or a personal trainer. There's more demand for such folks today than at any point,” said Kamath in his post. 

According to Rainmatter data, Kamath said that the company is witnessing that people are willing to pay for personal training and coaching. 

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath calls out fake reviews on Google and Apple app stores

Pullela Gopichand on youth in sports

The All-India Open Badminton Championship winner of 2001, Pullela Gopichand, told the news portal, Times of India about how he thinks parents must think twice before agreeing to let their children pursue a career in professional sports.

Advertisement

“I advise parents not to put their children in sports. We are not in a position to offer sports as a career. Unless the children are from rich backgrounds or have a family business, it is not advisable for children to take up sports,” Gopichand told the news portal.

Gopichand also highlighted how very few people make it big in the industry and said that people who do not break into the circle of elite players are the ones who lack the skills required to survive without sports after they retire around the age of 30 years, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleZerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reacts to Pullela Gopichand’s ‘rich’ remark, says ‘if someone is passionate about sports...’
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 09:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App