Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath tells you how to become ‘irreplaceable’ amid rise of AI

Online brokerage platform Zerodha's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nithin Kamath, advised people to develop the ability to remain curious in life in order to stand out in a world of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a social media post on platform X.

“Curiosity. I think everyone needs the ability to remain curious. In the world of AI, people who are curious will have an advantage,” said Nithin Kamath in his post on X.

In a conversation in one of Zerodha's internal forums, Kamath responded to a question on what skill is needed to 'always remain irreplaceable' amid the rise of AI in this world.

“With AI getting smarter every day, able to handle complex tasks in minutes or even seconds, and turning a comms head (@bebhuvan) into a programmer, what’s the one skill you believe will always remain irreplaceable?” questioned Vignesh, according to Kamath's post.

Kamath recommended that people be curious about everything, whether it is work, other processes, or things that people do, so that they can solve their own problems and those of others.

“Curious about what? About everything. In terms of work, be curious about other processes or other things people do, be curious to know if you could solve your own or others’ problems, and so on,” said Kamath.

He even responded to why the comms head became a code, and said that Bhuvan's curiosity has turned him into an amateur programmer.

Nithin Kamath on Indian markets Last month, Nithin Kamath said that the reason there is a lack of short sellers in the Indian market is the cumbersome activity of borrowing a stock to short it, especially since it is an offline process.

Short selling allows stock market investors to bet against overvalued or fundamentally weak stocks. However, in India, most investors must rely on the Futures and Options (F&O) market if they wish to short sell, and that too has severe limitations.

“The only real way to short stocks until now was to use futures, maybe options. But there are only 224 F&O stocks, which means you can't short the vast majority of the problematic stocks. Also, these contracts expire every month, and the cost of rolling over these contracts is significant (only the 1st month contract is liquid),” Kamath said in a social media post in July.