Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns of phishing websites, fake trading apps targeting Indian investors
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says fraudsters are creating hundreds of websites that look similar to Indian brokers' websites to deceive users.
Following the Chinese loan apps scandal, concerns have surfaced regarding a new wave of scams targeting Indian investors. Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, an Indian brokerage firm, raised a red flag about phishing websites designed to deceive users into downloading fake trading apps.
In September 2023, Mint reported that due to the rising fraud cases owing to illegal loan apps, the central government is planning to crack down on such apps available on Google Play Store and Apple app store. The government was also planning to create norms for only allowing permitted loan apps on the two stores, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said.
The Reserve Bank of India reported around 13,000 bank fraud cases across India in fiscal year 2023. Loan frauds have become increasingly prevalent, with scammers often impersonating reputable lenders. These fraudulent operators promise a hassle-free experience and quick funds without conducting background checks or scrutinising credit history.
