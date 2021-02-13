Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has some tips for you, but this time not on investments2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:37 PM IST
- 'Dinner by 7.30 pm, workouts at 5.30 am before the world gets noisy. A good diet has also significantly helped me be more productive at work,' Zerodha CEO shared
Nithin Kamath, founder of India's biggest stockbroking platform Zerodha, has some tips for you — but this time it's not on investment or the financial market. Instead, it's on how to lose lockdown flabs and how to be more productive at work
The chief executive officer of Zerodha on Saturday said that he had struggled to "look" fit due to his love for food and sweets. He gained weight during the lockdown but was on the way to shedding flab, Kamath said while posting a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter.
"I've always been fit but struggled to look fit due to my love for food & sweets. Got worse during the lockdown, added 7kgs & body fat of 27%. Changed things from Aug & now at 21%. The goal is 15% by this Aug," Kamath tweeted.
He shared this photo on social platform so that you would be under "some pressure" to reach his fitness goals, he candidly mentioned in the tweet.
Daily exercise, homemade food, a high-protein diet, replacing sweets and walking whenever possible were the things that helped him manage his weight, he said.
"Dinner by 7.30 pm, workouts at 5.30 am before the world gets noisy. A good diet has also significantly helped me be more productive at work, " he shared.
Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath — the founders of Zerodha and True Beacon, an asset management company (AMC) — topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & under Self-Made Rich List 2020. Their net worth is estimated at ₹24,000 crore. They were also featured in the Forbes' list of India's 100 richest 2020. Zerodha offers trading in equities, bonds, currencies, commodities and mutual funds. It has been adding nearly 2 lakh accounts every month. To empower retail traders and investors, Zerodha runs a number of popular open online educational and community initiatives.
Few days ago, iconic investor Chamath Palihapitiya posted a shirtless selfie featuring his chiseled stomach. The tweet was in response to a tech parody account's tweet describing Jeff Bezos as having 'ideal male body'. Palihapitiya posted his post-workout photo with a tweet "You're Welcome".
