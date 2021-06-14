Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently admitted to using unfair means in a charity chess match against five-time world champion Anand Viswanathan. The billionaire’s Chess.com account has been banned following the match. Chess.com is an online platform for players across the world to play matches virtually.

Commenting on the recent event Daniel Rensch, the Chief Chess Officer for Chess.com, has said the governing body of the site remains "committed" to ensure all games played on site are fairly contested.

"When it comes to Fair Play, Chess.com acts only in the best interest of the global chess community. Our goals are to protect the integrity of all games (every game!) played on our site," said Daniel in a statement.

"No account closure is made without hard, statistical evidence as well as a rigorous manual review. The Chess.com Fair Play Team consists of chess experts (including multiple titled players) and engineers who specialize in algorithms used to detect "anomalies" and "patterns" of non-human influence," he added.

Kamath apologized for taking external help during the match. In response to a recent tweet by Viswanathan, Kamath said, “in my head, it was just a fun game we amateurs were playing against the greatest chess champ from India to raise funds for charity. But still gives no excuse for what I did. It was wrong and I sincerely apologize."

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) Secretary Bharat Chauhan also labelled the incident as "unfortunate". The AICF secretary termed it as a "bad" move by Kamath and said it shouldn't have happened.

According to an ANI report, Bharat said, "it is very unfortunate it was a charity match. We don't expect anybody to get help from computers. At the national and state level we are following the protocols. We are putting cameras where players are playing and there is a fair play committee which includes three grandmasters and two players."

"All things are completely followed but in this kind of charity match we didn't expect anybody to do this. It is very unfortunate such things have happened. He is not a player and he has apologised in public. He is not a regular player or our member, we don't have jurisdiction, he was doing it for charity he shouldn't have done. This is really bad. For the noble cause, we are helping people and such things shouldn't happen," Bharat added.

