Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath participated in a charity chess match against five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand. To many people's surprise, he won the match. However, the billionaire later admitted to defeating the chess champion using unfair means and apologized for creating the confusion.

In a tweet he said, "Yesterday was one of those days that I had dreamt of when I was a really young kid learning chess, to interact with Vishwanath Anand. Got the opportunity thanks to Akshaypatra and their idea of raising funds for charity conducting a bunch of chess games with Vishy. It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt."

He further added, "I had help from the people analyzing the game, computers and the graciousness of Anand sir himself to treat the game as a learning experience. This was for fun and charity. In hindsight, it was quite silly as I didn't realise all the confusion that can get caused due to this. Apologies."

It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. 😬 pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021

Anand responded to the statement and claimed that he just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone. "Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone," Viswanathan tweeted.

Following the match, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) Secretary Bharat Chauhan claimed that it is "unfortunate" to see unfair methods employed in a charity chess game. The AICF secretary termed it as a "bad" move by Kamath and said it shouldn't have happened.

In an ANI report, "It is very unfortunate it was a charity match. We don't expect anybody to get help from computers, at the national and state level we are following the protocols. We are putting cameras where players are playing and there is a fair play committee which includes three grandmasters and two players."

"All things are completely followed but in this kind of charity match we didn't expect anybody to do this. It is very unfortunate such things have happened. He is not a player and he has apologised in public. He is not a regular player or our member we don't have jurisdiction, he was doing it for charity he shouldn't have done. This is really bad. For the noble cause, we are helping people and such things shouldn't happen," Bharat added.

