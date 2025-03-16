Zerodha co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath recently gifted a brand new Mercedes car to their mother Revathi Kamath. In a heartwarming post on early Sunday, Revathi Kamath revealed her gift from her sons.

She took to Facebook to share her excitement with her friends and followers, posting a photo of herself holding the car keys, with the moment made extra special with a traditional touch.

“My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu,” she said in the post, excited to share the news.

Take a look at Revathi Kamath's Facebook post:

The photo shows a delighted Revathi collecting her car keys, as she donned a traditional look.

Her special moment was celebrated with a touch of traditions as she said she was presented with a peta (a traditional turban) and a shalu (a shawl for ceremonies) along with the car and its keys.

Her post was met with hundreds of congratulatory comments from followers and friends.

Nikhil and Nithin Kamath's mother gets Mercedes Behind Revathi and the car dealership employee who presented her with the keys, one can spot what appears to be a Mercedes GLS.

The Mercedes GLS is one of the most luxurious cars of the brand, being a full sized SUV. Known for its elegance, Mercedes GLS price ranges at around ₹1.5 crore in India.

The Mercedes GLS is often called the ‘S-Class of SUVs’ due to its luxurious features, including an elegant and spacious cabin, top-tier infotainment system and powerful engine variants.