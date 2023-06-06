Nikhil Kamath to donate 50% of wealth to Bill Gates-Warren Buffet founded 'The Giving Pledge'2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Nikhil Kamath has become the fourth and youngest Indian to pledge donating his wealth to charitable causes through ‘The Giving Pledge’, joining the likes of Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Rohini and Nandan Nilekani.
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has joined the likes of Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Rohini and Nandan Nilekani and has become the fourth and also the youngest Indian to pledge donating their wealth to charitable causes.
