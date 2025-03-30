Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who suffered from stroke last year, shares health update: ‘Body almost back to normal’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who suffered from a stroke last year, has shared an update about his health post the incident.

Sharing a picture of himself working out with full vigour, Nithin Kamath shared that his body was ‘almost’ back to normal. However, the Zerodha co-founder noted that his mind was still catching up.

“So, yeah, fourteen months after the stroke, my body is almost back to normal, and my mind is at about 85%,” he wrote in a post on X.

Nithin Kamath further revealed that his speech has not normalised yet.

“My writing hasn’t improved at all. Maybe because I don’t practice enough. My speech is, well… about 85%,” he said.

Check out Nithin Kamath's X post:

Netizens hail Nithin Kamath's recovery The post on X by Nithin Kamath quickly stole attention from followers who were surprised and delighted at his incredible recovery after the health hazard.

“Crazy comeback, Nithin! Best wishes for your complete recovery,” a follower said.

“You are an inspiration. Wish you well,” another added.

A third follower, who said he was helping his friend recover from a stroke for two years, recalled how difficult the process is.

“Well done, Nithin. I'm helping a friend who had a stroke 2 years ago and it's really a long tough uphill road. You've done really well. Congrats,” he said.

“Can’t imagine the grit it takes to come back from that kind of health scare. Keep moving forward,” another user added.

The comment box was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens, who were surprised at the determination that Nikhil Kamath displayed during his recovery.

Nithin Kamath suffers from stroke Last year in February, Nithin Kamath took to X and shared that he had suffered from a stroke in January that year.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons,” the Zerodha boss shared.

Kamath in his X post mentioned that he noticed a droop in his face and faced issues with reading and writing. He also expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within three to six months.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he said.

Nithin Kamath also shared an advice from his doctor – to know “when to shift the gears down a bit”.

“I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” he wrote.

How much time does stroke recovery take? According to the National Health Services, UK, recovering from stroke can days or weeks for some people, but can go up to months or years for others. The recovery depends on how much the stroke has affected the person, or how severe it has been. Apart from physical consequences, recovering from stroke needs mental strength and a rehabilitation plan.