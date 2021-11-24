OPEN APP
Share markets could be tough to understand. Investors opt for the equities expecting big returns, but the market jargon and technicalities could a bit too much to handle. Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath came to the rescue of investors looking for answers to basic questions about the market but didn't know where to pose them.

Zerodha is a financial services platform founded by Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil that offers retail brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions.

“Ever had any basic questions about the markets but were too embarrassed to ask? Some of us at @zerodhaonline are answering all of those here," he posted with the link to the forum.

