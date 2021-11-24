Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zerodha founder invites market questions from people 'too embarrassed to ask'

Zerodha founder invites market questions from people ‘too embarrassed to ask’

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath
1 min read . 03:59 PM IST Livemint

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions

Share markets could be tough to understand. Investors opt for the equities expecting big returns, but the market jargon and technicalities could a bit too much to handle. Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath came to the rescue of investors looking for answers to basic questions about the market but didn't know where to pose them.

Zerodha is a financial services platform founded by Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil that offers retail brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions.

“Ever had any basic questions about the markets but were too embarrassed to ask? Some of us at @zerodhaonline are answering all of those here," he posted with the link to the forum.

