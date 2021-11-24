Zerodha founder invites market questions from people ‘too embarrassed to ask’1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions
Share markets could be tough to understand. Investors opt for the equities expecting big returns, but the market jargon and technicalities could a bit too much to handle. Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath came to the rescue of investors looking for answers to basic questions about the market but didn't know where to pose them.
Share markets could be tough to understand. Investors opt for the equities expecting big returns, but the market jargon and technicalities could a bit too much to handle. Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath came to the rescue of investors looking for answers to basic questions about the market but didn't know where to pose them.
Zerodha is a financial services platform founded by Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil that offers retail brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.
Zerodha is a financial services platform founded by Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil that offers retail brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Kamath shared the link to a forum on Trading QnA where experts from Zerodha answered market-related questions.
“Ever had any basic questions about the markets but were too embarrassed to ask? Some of us at @zerodhaonline are answering all of those here," he posted with the link to the forum.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!