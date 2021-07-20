Are you one of those struggling to decide on a gift for your near and dear ones for their birthdays or special occasions? Well, you can gift stocks, ETFs, and gold bonds to friends and family. Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath said that he has stopped gifting random gifts. He has been gifting stocks & ETFs for a while now.

Replying to a Twitter user Palak Zatakia, Zerodha founder tweeted, "I've stopped giving random gifts Only been gifting stocks & ETFs for a while now. Don't have to waste hours choosing the right gift and the best bit: several of my family & friends have started investing because of this."

I've stopped giving random gifts😅. Only been gifting stocks & ETFs for a while now. Don't have to waste hours choosing the right gift and the best bit: several of my family & friends have started investing because of this.



Btw, if you want to gift👇https://t.co/OKt9JiNVJm 1/2 https://t.co/q1V8JLg0sQ — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 20, 2021





In a tweet, @palakzat said that due to delivery issues she was unable to send cakes and birthday gifts and instead she ended up gifting a few stocks via Zerodha instead.

"Couldn’t send cakes and birthday gifts to a friend because of some delivery issues. Ended up gifting a few stocks via Zerodha instead. Never sending a cake again!" her tweet read.

Like most men, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath too finds it difficult convincing wife that Sovereign Gold bonds is the best form of gold on her birthday.

"The only challenge now is with convincing the wife that Sovereign Gold bonds is the best form of gold on her birthday," he added.

"The only challenge now is with convincing the wife that Sovereign Gold bonds is the best form of gold on her birthday"😬 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 20, 2021





You can gift stocks through Zerodha Console's gift stocks feature. Here is how

Enter the name, mobile number, and email address of the person you want to gift stocks.

Select the stocks, ETFs, Gold bonds you wish to gift from your holdings.

Wait for the recipient to accept the gift.

If the recipient doesn't have a Zerodha account, they can open an account online and accept the gift.

The gift request is valid for a period of 7 days within which the recipient has to accept the gift, else the request is cancelled.

Once the recipient has accepted the gift, you will receive an email and SMS notification from Zerodha asking you to verify the recipient's details and approve the stocks to be transferred from your demat to the recipient using the CDSL TPIN.

There are no additional charges for gifting. Off-market transfer charge of ₹ 25 or 0.03% per scrip whichever is higher is applicable for these transfers. The charge will be debited from the trading account balance of the sender of the gift.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics