Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on best form of gift for wife

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on best form of gift for wife1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath said that he has stopped gifting random gifts
Are you one of those struggling to decide on a gift for your near and dear ones for their birthdays or special occasions? Well, you can gift stocks, ETFs, and gold bonds to friends and family. Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath said that he has stopped gifting random gifts. He has been gifting stocks & ETFs for a while now.
Replying to a Twitter user Palak Zatakia, Zerodha founder tweeted, "I've stopped giving random gifts Only been gifting stocks & ETFs for a while now. Don't have to waste hours choosing the right gift and the best bit: several of my family & friends have started investing because of this."
In a tweet, @palakzat said that due to delivery issues she was unable to send cakes and birthday gifts and instead she ended up gifting a few stocks via Zerodha instead.
"Couldn’t send cakes and birthday gifts to a friend because of some delivery issues. Ended up gifting a few stocks via Zerodha instead. Never sending a cake again!" her tweet read.
Like most men, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath too finds it difficult convincing wife that Sovereign Gold bonds is the best form of gold on her birthday.
"The only challenge now is with convincing the wife that Sovereign Gold bonds is the best form of gold on her birthday," he added.
You can gift stocks through Zerodha Console's gift stocks feature. Here is how
