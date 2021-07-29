Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath on his twitter handle recently shared the person who has been a strong influence on him and is a 'secret sauce' behind India's leading online stock brokerage firm, Zerodha.

''If there was ever a person who's had a strong influence on me, it's K (Kailash), the secret sauce behind @zerodhaonline He just published this post which is more than just tech, a must-read for anyone building or aspiring to build a business or a product,'' Kamath tweeted while sharing a link published on the blog by Zerodha's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Kailash Nadh.

If there was ever a person who's had a strong influence on me, it's K (Kailash), the secret sauce behind @zerodhaonline

He just published this post which is more than just tech, a must-read for anyone building or aspiring to build a business or a product.https://t.co/e84AJT2TTG — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 28, 2021

Nadh, a hobbyist developer and FOSS hacker as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile, co-founded Zerodha Tech, and is the current CTO at Zerodha. He has been part of the company since July 2013 and in his current role is responsible for product strategy, infrastructure, architecture, and development, and the transformation from a stock brokerage to a financial technology company.

In the blog published by Nadh 'Scaling with common sense #2: Being future ready,' he talks about how over the last year, owing to the unexpected rally in capital markets, Zerodha’s customer base has more than tripled, significantly increasing the number of concurrent users on its platforms along with the traffic and load they generate on numerous systems in the background.

''In January 2020, we were handling 2+ million retail trades daily. In April 2020, it had risen to 7+ million. Today, it goes up to 12+ million. Our user base is now at 6+ million users, up from 2+ million last year,'' the blog claimed.

Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The company has over 6 million customers, more than 3.7 million were added in FY21 alone. In 10 years, Zerodha Broking leads the industry by a wide margin with over 6 million customers, of which 3.7 million were on-boarded in FY21 alone, while another discount brokerage Upstox has a little over 4 million customers.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.