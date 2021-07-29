Nithin Kamath reveals the 'secret sauce' behind Zerodha

Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The company has over 6 million customers, more than 3.7 million were added in FY21 alone. In 10 years, Zerodha Broking leads the industry by a wide margin with over 6 million customers, of which 3.7 million were on-boarded in FY21 alone, while another discount brokerage Upstox has a little over 4 million customers.