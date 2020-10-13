Kamath brothers started India's first online brokerage firm Zerodha, in 2010. The main focus was on the day traders at the beginning. "The plan back in 2010 was for Nikhil to trade with the very little money we had left after starting Zerodha to generate enough runway for the retail broking attempt. And that’s what he did, and that’s how we survived," founder Nithin Kamath recently shared in a blog. Ten years on, with their products and technology and education, the startup has grown massively. "Our disruptive pricing models and in-house technology have made us the biggest stock broker in India in terms of active retail clients," the company said.