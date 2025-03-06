Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath showered praises for his brother Nithin Kamath after he was awarded EY Entrepreneur award 2024.

Hailing Nithin and his wife Seema Patil, for their perseverence and dedication despite facing multiple hardships, Nikhil Kamath wrote, “one year after losing our father, surviving cancer and a brain stroke, for never complaining and always smiling you deserve another kind of award alltogether.”