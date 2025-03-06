‘For never complaining, always smiling’: Nikhil pens heartfelt note for brother Nithin as he wins EY Entrepreneur award

Nikhil Kamath praised his brother Nithin after he received the EY Entrepreneur award 2024, highlighting their family's perseverance through hardships. He expressed admiration for Nithin and his wife Seema's resilience, emphasizing their positivity in challenging times.

Published6 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath penned heartfelt note for his brother Nithin Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath showered praises for his brother Nithin Kamath after he was awarded EY Entrepreneur award 2024.

Hailing Nithin and his wife Seema Patil, for their perseverence and dedication despite facing multiple hardships, Nikhil Kamath wrote, “one year after losing our father, surviving cancer and a brain stroke, for never complaining and always smiling you deserve another kind of award alltogether.”

“In a world filled with glass half empty folk we need more glass half full,” he added in the post. 

First Published:6 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST
