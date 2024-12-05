Amid concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over jobs and leading to layoffs in several companies, online stock trading firm Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh said that the right decision cannot be sacrificed in the name of automation.

Nadh was asked if AI was set to reshape the job market with severe redundancies or if human creativity, as seen in past, would strike a balance. Nadh said that just relying on AI to make high-impact decisions isn’t a good idea yet, and those should remain with humans who are accountable for them.

“AI technologies are multi-dimensional, unlike other technologies. For instance, a student, lawyer, researcher, writer, and a software developer can all use the exact same LLM tool to seek direct solutions to different kinds of problems in their respective areas. This is very different from how generic tools like word processors provide means to problem-solving,” the CTO said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Further stating that common sense must be considered, Nadh added that the right decision cannot be sacrificed in the name of automation and efficiency.

“For instance, in matters of insurance claims. Relying on AI to make high-impact decisions isn’t a good idea yet, and those should remain with humans who are accountable for them. Some guard rails should be in place for critical areas, and regulations on this are a global debate.”

Responding to a question about how much of a fan he is of automation, Nadh said that he has been writing software and building technologies and enjoying doing it for a very long time, professionally and personally.

“The significant majority of my work is writing software and automations that make lives simpler for humans, user-centric technologies that provide meaningful utility and quality-of-life improvements.”

Wouldn't leave fully to automation… The trading firm's CTO said that he wouldn't leave fully to automation any sort of critical decision-making that impacts life or society.