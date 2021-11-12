Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

“I feel there is a desire for young entrepreneurs to undertake more philanthropic initiatives; however, with not many seamless avenues to do so in a sustained manner, there is paralysis on that front. With an objective to mitigate that, YIPP (Young India Philanthropic Pledge) was launched where signatories all under 45 years of age would be pledging 25% of their wealth with a minimum spend of ₹1 crore per year. I am also pledging 25% of my wealth to this cause," he said.