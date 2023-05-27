Home/ Companies / People/  Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath concerned as world may get hit by 'friendship recession', here's what he says
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who recently made it to the Forbes World's Billionaires List of 2023 along with his elder brother and business partner Nithin, on May reminded people on the importance of friendships in life.

According to him, the world may get hit by 'friendship recession'.

Taking to Twitter, Kamath shared a graphic image where American Perspectives survey by Daniel Cox was described. It says that 'friendship recession is the rise in the number of people who lack a certain number of close friends and fewer people to rely on in times of crisis'.

In the graphic, it was also written, "Loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day."

Sharing more insights, the graphic further went on describing how we form friendships and stated the answers as -- school or growing up together, work, shared hobbies and online friendships.

The stock broker owner said that he has five friends who are like a brother to him, and for them he would do all. He also said that his friendships are 'life-changing'.

Here's his tweet: 

Among other things, Kamath also shared a detailed graph on human connections and their importance, saying friendships are crucial for well being. All the graphs were made using data frim the author Rishard Reeves's video 'The Friendship recession' on expert discussion portal Big Think, which is an Amercian Enterprise Institute and Amercian Perspectives Survey of 2021.

Apart from this, Kamath also shared three more graphics which elaborated the importance of friendships.

Updated: 27 May 2023, 02:44 AM IST
