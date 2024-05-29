Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath moots ‘device-free Sundays’ to tackle short attention span, says ‘let us take some control back’
Reflecting on the distractions caused by advertising and social media, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath emphasised that time is the ultimate commodity.
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently shared his thoughts on the importance of attention and its scarcity in the fast-paced modern world. Kamath highlighted staggering statistics, revealing that in just one minute, 416 lakh messages are sent, 63 lakh searches are made on Google, and 2,410 lakh emails are dispatched. Reflecting on the distractions caused by advertising and social media, he emphasised that time is the ultimate commodity.