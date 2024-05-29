Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently shared his thoughts on the importance of attention and its scarcity in the fast-paced modern world. Kamath highlighted staggering statistics, revealing that in just one minute, 416 lakh messages are sent, 63 lakh searches are made on Google, and 2,410 lakh emails are dispatched. Reflecting on the distractions caused by advertising and social media, he emphasised that time is the ultimate commodity.

What did Kamath say about attention?

Kamath stated, "Attention = time, time, the commodity that defines all other commodities. Crazy to think we control so little and others so much." He suggested a practical solution to reclaim some control over our lives: “I'm as manipulated by all this as the next guy/girl. Let's take some control back, last Sunday of every month no devices? Let's experience the manipulation of our physical vicinity instead."

The post received enthusiastic responses from users. One commented, “Absolutely, let’s reclaim our time and rediscover the magic of the present moment!" Another added, “Absolutely, let's break free from the digital leash and reconnect with our real-world environment. One Sunday a month device-free could be the reset we all need. Who's in?"

Previously, Kamath also shared insights about India's wedding industry, predicting a surge in weddings in the coming years. He observed, “With this industry as fragmented as it is, I can’t think of 5 dominant brands in this space that occupy any kind of mindshare. With everyone focused on the IN-industry right now, whatever is the flavor of the season. Traditionally uncool industries might be where massive opportunities are hiding."

