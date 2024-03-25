Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on being a school dropout: ‘Felt insecure after friends graduated, social stigma around jobs…’
‘Call Center job did not require a degree it did not require expertise or proficiency of a certain kind, so the societal stigma is there. You can be in a call centre earning ₹1 lakh per month but a doctor earning ₹25,000 per month gets more societal acceptance,’ Nikhil Kamath shared
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in an interview with The Print shared his thoughts on being a school dropout. He also noted the societal stigma associated with low-barrier jobs regardless of the monetary success.