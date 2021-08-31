Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder and CIO of Zerodha, slammed China for its decision to limit kids’ video gameplay time to just three hours a week. Kamath equated the Chinese regime's crackdown on video games to a dystopian Netflix series.

“China bans video games for more than three hours per week?! I’d rather watch a dystopian series on @NetflixIndia than live in it. Give me bad roads over dictators any day… What’s the point of progress without independence and freedom?" he tweeted on Tuesday.

China has forbidden under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The new rules, published on Monday, are part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over its society and key sectors of its economy, including tech, education and property, after years of runaway growth.

They new rules limit under-18s to playing for one hour a day - 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - on only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Xinhua state news agency. They can also play for an hour, at the same time, on public holidays.

The rules from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) regulator coincide with a broader clampdown by Beijing against China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.

"Teenagers are the future of our motherland," Xinhua quoted an unnamed NPPA spokesperson as saying. "Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is related to the people's vital interests, and relates to the cultivation of the younger generation in the era of national rejuvenation."

