Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins the govt's newly reconstituted National Start-up Advisory Council
The NASC was originally constituted in January 2020 to advise the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country.
Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha is now a nominated non-official member of the government's reconstituted National Start-up Advisory Council (NASC). The Centre on December 18 announced 31 such new members. Constituted under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), it will be led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
National Start-up Advisory Council
The term of non-official members of the council was for two years. Since the term of two years is now complete, the central government nominates non-official members on the council representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing the interest of investors in startups, and representatives of associations, the DPIIT said in a statement.
The nominated non-official members include Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, IIT Kanpur, Karthik Reddy, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, Prof Yogesh Singh, University of Delhi, Nithin Kamath, from Zerodha, Nivruti Rai from Invest India, and presidents of industry chambers like CII.
The eighth meeting of the NSAC was held under the chairmanship of the commerce and industry minister on December 19.
The council meets regularly to suggest measures such as fostering a culture of innovation among citizens and students in particular; and promoting innovation in all sectors of the economy across the country, including semiurban and rural areas.
