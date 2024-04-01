Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why WFH can't work for everyone: ‘Big gaps in…’

Sharing the impact of work from home on employee collaboration with teammates in Zerodha , co-founder Nithin Kamath said that the working style is not the best example of ‘one size fits all’. In his recent social media post, Nithin Kamath said even though WFH worked well for support roles but it was detrimental for “tech, business, and decision-making teams" because of “big gaps in remote communication."

Also Read: ITR filing: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suggests this income tax hack to save money during income tax return filing

“All of us at @zerodhaonline went fully remote during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. While it's been great for some, it hasn't been for others. In this post, K explains why it didn't work for everybody at Zerodha," wrote Nithin Kamath on X.

While elucidating the pros of WFH, Nithin Kamath wrote, “Work from home works well for support roles given the structured nature of the work." At the same time, he drew attention towards the detrimental impact of WFH on communication for tech, business, and decision-making teams.

Also Read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on being a school dropout: ‘Felt insecure after friends graduated, social stigma around jobs…’

“So about ~10% (100+ people) of the core team started coming to the office 3 days a week starting a few months ago. The change has been dramatically positive to say the least," he added while mentioning a blog written by Zerodha's CTO, Kailash Nadh.

Also Read: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath urges traders to file advance taxes before March 15 deadline, asks to check quick guide

After mentioning Kailash Nadh in his post as “K", Kamath also shared the link to the blog written by Nadh. The blog titled “The remoteness of remote work," talks about transition to remote work and challenges faced by employees during work from home, which includes working overtime, isolation, communication breakdowns, etc.

In his blog, Nadh also threw light upon the positive impact of hybrid module and its advantage for employees which leads to better communication, collaboration and spontaneity.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!