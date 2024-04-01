Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why WFH can't work for everyone: ‘Big gaps in…’
Sharing the impact of work from home on employee collaboration with teammates in Zerodha, co-founder Nithin Kamath said that the working style is not the best example of ‘one size fits all’. In his recent social media post, Nithin Kamath said even though WFH worked well for support roles but it was detrimental for “tech, business, and decision-making teams" because of “big gaps in remote communication."