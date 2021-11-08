Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share a life lesson. Expressing his views on the adage ‘nice guys finish last’, the Indian billionaire underlined how being nice to people one comes in contact with can help in life.

“If there was one life lesson that I could share, it would be: Nice guys never finish last. Your odds of getting lucky in a connected world like ours dramatically go up when you have people genuinely wishing you well," Kamath wrote.

“People root for you when you are genuinely nice to everyone you interact with without any expectation. It doesn't matter if it's a teammate, customer or a stranger. It doesn't matter if you are working for someone or running a business," he further added.

People root for you when you are genuinely nice to everyone you interact with without any expectation. It doesn't matter if it's a teammate, customer or a stranger. It doesn't matter if you are working for someone or running a business. 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 8, 2021

Kamath comments on markets on his Twitter handle. In an earlier post, he had shared tips on how retail traders to do well in markets. The Zerodha CEO stated that unlike the popular notion, trading actively is the toughest way to make easy money in life.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.