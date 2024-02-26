Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke 6 weeks ago, says 'why a person who's fit...'

Livemint

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, took to social media, on Monday, revealed that he suffered a "mild stroke" approximately six weeks ago. While he did not explicitly confirm the cause, he suggested that a combination of factors might have contributed to it.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post.

Kamath further mentioned that he noticed his face drooping and has since struggled with reading and writing. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within 3-6 months. He cited a range of potential factors including the recent passing of his father, disrupted sleep patterns, exhaustion, dehydration, and rigorous exercise as possible contributors to his health episode.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added.

Kamath has been quite outspoken on social media regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. However, he admitted that experiencing a stroke made him reassess his habits and practices.

Kamath further said, “ I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

