Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who often shares his entrepreneurial journey and financial insights on social media, has given a rare glimpse of his personal life. Kamath shared a picture with his school friends, expressing gratitude.

“Friendships built on pure connection, free of judgement, are the ones that stand the test of time. Spending almost 30 years with my school friends, and now our families, makes me realize how lucky we truly are.K2, Normal, Chubby, excuse me for sharing it on social media,” Kamath wrote on X.

Several social media showered praises on Kamath X's post, highlighting the value of friendships.

One of the X users commented, “Friendship made at any stage of life remains forever if there is respect & honesty. But it is tough to find these two qualities within many of us. Just remain down to the earth... Best wishes.”

“True friends are a powerful medicine that can cure loneliness, hopelessness, emotional stress for loved one,” added another user

One of the users said, “Hi Nithin, you're absolutely correct. No matter, the school friends are always genuine.”

About Zerodha The Zerodha co-founder is known for sharing financial insights on social media. Recently, Kamath claimed that the brokerage industry had witnessed its best run in 2024. However, he asserted that the best days are behind the industry now.

“Looking back, 2024 was probably the best year for the brokerage industry, and it's starting to look like the best is behind us, at least for the foreseeable future,” Kamath wrote on X.

Online brokerage firm Zerodha was founded by brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in 2010 with the “goal of breaking all barriers that traders and investors face in India in terms of cost, support, and technology.” The name Zerodha is a combination of Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier.