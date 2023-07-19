Amid rising cases of harassment by predatory loan applications, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath warned people of being aware of shady applications. He also reminded people of laws available for their protection in such cases.

“There has been a spate of suicides due to harassment by loan agents of shady and illegal predatory loan apps. If you are a victim of harassment, file a complaint at https://cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930. We have laws that protect you from harassment," said Nithin Kamath in a thread of tweets.

Continuing in the same thread, Nithin Kamath said that these fraud applications lend at exorbitant rates, as high as 100-200%. Installing these applications on phone and other devices get access to all contacts and photos. Then use these personal information for harassment if borrowers fail to pay these loans.

“It is insane to share all that information for a loan. It's also absurd to borrow money at rates of 50-100% per year. It is almost impossible for most people to repay the principal at those rates," tweeted Nithin Kamath.

He emphasised that a vast majority of these apps are illegal and unregulated applications. Nithin Kamath also drew attention to how users are able to find such shady applications on app stores and pitched ideas that more app stores should do more to filter these shady applications.

It is worth noting that these small-time or micro-loan applications appears to be a luring option for people who want to borrow money in small amounts without many documents. In most of the cases, millenials and younger adults fall into such traps. While opting for such loans, people must remember that many things that appear too easy to be true are actually fraud. Most of these applications are unregulated and opt for unethical tactics and charge high interest rates.