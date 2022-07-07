Zetwerk names Ankit Fatehpuria as fifth co-founder

Fatehpuria had joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and has been instrumental in setting up the finance function for the company. During his stint heading finance, Fatehpuria also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, a global managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, on Thursday announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth co-founder of the company.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, a global managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, on Thursday announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth co-founder of the company.
Fatehpuria had joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and has been instrumental in setting up the finance function for the company. During his stint heading finance, Fatehpuria also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk. In addition, he has been instrumental in initiating relationships with banks/financial institutions for the company both within India and abroad.
Fatehpuria had joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and has been instrumental in setting up the finance function for the company. During his stint heading finance, Fatehpuria also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk. In addition, he has been instrumental in initiating relationships with banks/financial institutions for the company both within India and abroad.
“Within four years of its inception, Zetwerk has accomplished things that few have. Ankit’s contribution to building Zetwerk has been exemplary, and he has demonstrated great leadership in crucial situations, earning trust and respect. He also embodies Zetwerk’s core values daily," said Amrit Acharya, co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before joining Zetwerk, Fatehpuria served as a category finance manager at ITC and internal auditor at Indian Oil Corporation. He is a chartered accountant, and is an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.
The other co-founders of Zetwerk are Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Vishal Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma and Amrit Acharya.