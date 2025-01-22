Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras Director ‘Gomutra is beneficial’ claim amid backlash: Check what he said
BREAKING NEWS

Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras Director ‘Gomutra is beneficial’ claim amid backlash: Check what he said

Riya R Alex

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu supports IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti's views on cow urine's medicinal properties, emphasizing India's wisdom and the need for technology that harmonizes human life with nature.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs claims on 'gomutra' by IIT Madras Director.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti's claims on the medicinal properties of cow urine or gomutra.

In a post on the social media platform, Vembu wrote,

"This nation Bharat has profound wisdom the world is slowly coming to see.

As a civilization, we will holistically invent technology so that human life on this planet is in harmony with nature.

It is profound ignorance masquerading as the "rationalist" outlook that is using patterns of thought already being challenged in the West to attack our deep thinkers here.

We will fight this fight."

