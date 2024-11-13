Zoho CEO Sirdhar Vembu calls for balance in AI growth: ‘… jobs could see a revival’

  • Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu forecasts a seismic shift as AI starts to replace jobs across industries, with roles traditionally displaced by tech potentially making a comeback.

Shivangini
Published13 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Zoho’s Sirdhar Vembu calls for balance in AI growth: ‘Say no to AI monopolies’
Zoho’s Sirdhar Vembu calls for balance in AI growth: ‘Say no to AI monopolies’

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has shared a bold outlook on the future of AI and its potential to transform the job market. In a widely discussed tweet on November 13, he highlighted how the biggest tech investments today focus on “service-as-software” models. This model, he explained, involves AI taking over roles typically handled by humans, ranging from legal assistants to call centre agents and even software developers.

“Think of AI para-legals, AI call center agents, AI accountants, AI video production specialists, AI software engineers,” Vembu wrote. He sees the early days of a transformative period, with the potential to boost productivity “ten-fold” across various fields, especially in software development.

Also Read | Medical influencer calls Zoho CEO ‘health illiterate’

However, Vembu noted that as AI takes over these modern roles, traditional jobs could see a revival. “Oddly enough, I suspect part of the answer is to revive traditional jobs,” he said, adding that these jobs might offer better wages in terms of purchasing power. With production costs lowered by automation, consumers might spend more on sustainable, small-scale services, benefiting roles like farming, local artistry, and teaching.

Also Read | Indus Towers Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indus Towers share price are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.77%

As one example, Vembu pointed to a growing demand for fresh, sustainable farming and food production, with workers “taking care of soil and water and farms.” He believes consumers may pay a premium for these nature-friendly products. Additionally, he referenced the recent surge in live concerts despite the availability of inexpensive recorded music, suggesting that audiences crave authentic experiences that AI cannot replicate.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Vembu's caution

But Vembu cautioned against the concentration of AI technology in too few hands. In his view, a monopoly could hinder fair distribution of AI productivity gains. He also argued against Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a response to job displacement by AI, calling it a “failure of the political economy” and stressing the need for an alternative that better supports sectors like farming, education, and the arts.

“We can do better,” Vembu said. He concluded by advocating for a broad distribution of AI advancements to ensure fair access and opportunity for all.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleZoho CEO Sirdhar Vembu calls for balance in AI growth: ‘… jobs could see a revival’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.40
    01:12 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.75 (-3.3%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    282.80
    01:12 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -7.45 (-2.57%)

    Tata Motors share price

    787.25
    01:12 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    2.3 (0.29%)

    Tata Power share price

    403.55
    01:12 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -10.7 (-2.58%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.60
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.79 (-8.07%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.71
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.24 (-7.71%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    11,971.30
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -983.85 (-7.59%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,526.00
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -186.6 (-6.88%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    306.65
    01:06 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.5 (7.92%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    260.80
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    10.25 (4.09%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,244.45
    01:07 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    40.7 (3.38%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    690.55
    01:06 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    14.9 (2.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.