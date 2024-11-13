Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has shared a bold outlook on the future of AI and its potential to transform the job market. In a widely discussed tweet on November 13, he highlighted how the biggest tech investments today focus on “service-as-software" models. This model, he explained, involves AI taking over roles typically handled by humans, ranging from legal assistants to call centre agents and even software developers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Think of AI para-legals, AI call center agents, AI accountants, AI video production specialists, AI software engineers," Vembu wrote. He sees the early days of a transformative period, with the potential to boost productivity “ten-fold" across various fields, especially in software development.

However, Vembu noted that as AI takes over these modern roles, traditional jobs could see a revival. "Oddly enough, I suspect part of the answer is to revive traditional jobs," he said, adding that these jobs might offer better wages in terms of purchasing power. With production costs lowered by automation, consumers might spend more on sustainable, small-scale services, benefiting roles like farming, local artistry, and teaching.

As one example, Vembu pointed to a growing demand for fresh, sustainable farming and food production, with workers “taking care of soil and water and farms." He believes consumers may pay a premium for these nature-friendly products. Additionally, he referenced the recent surge in live concerts despite the availability of inexpensive recorded music, suggesting that audiences crave authentic experiences that AI cannot replicate.

Vembu's caution But Vembu cautioned against the concentration of AI technology in too few hands. In his view, a monopoly could hinder fair distribution of AI productivity gains. He also argued against Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a response to job displacement by AI, calling it a “failure of the political economy" and stressing the need for an alternative that better supports sectors like farming, education, and the arts.