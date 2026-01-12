‘I view politics as…’: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu reveals his political ambitions and single-point agenda of life

Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu on Monday revealed his political ambitions, explaining his goal in life to make India a technologically strong nation.

In a post on X, Vembu said that India being self-reliant is critical to its economic prosperity, as well as rural and civilisational revival.

“My single point agenda in life is to make Bharat a technologically strong and self reliant nation, which I see as critical to our economic prosperity as well as our rural and civilisational revival,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Our civilisation has to show the world through living example how to combine prosperity with humility and contentment, and show the sustainable path to harmonize humanity and the natural world,” the former Zoho CEO said.

He emphasised on the need to become efficient in technology to restore the nations pride.

Advertisement

“Our past 1000 year history has left us deep civilisational wounds and the defeatist, colonial mindset is one of them. Being world-class in technology is the key to restoring true pride in ourselves as a nation, and building that technology with rural talent spreads the wealth across society,” he said.

Sridhar Vembu's political ambitions Sridhar Vembu said that he will put his skills in research and development to use in order ti build the nation. “We need people to do deep work in R&D. I have some skill in this area and that is the best use of my life for our nation.”

The Zoho chief scientist revealed his political plans.

“I view politics as public service and as a democratic duty in which citizens must be involved but given my overriding priority in life, I cannot be and will not be in active electoral politics,” he said.

Advertisement

Vembu's comments come in the backdrop of him stepping down from the role of CEO last year and becoming Zoho's cheif scientist. At that time too, he had said that he did not want to join active politics.

Netizens laud Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's post was met with applause from netizens, who praised his vision to make India technologically advanced. They were impressed with the Zoho founder's goal to make India self-reliant and the fact that he wanted to contribute through competence and not politics.

“True! Not everyone needs to enter electoral politics to serve the nation. Contribution through competence is equally powerful,” one person commented.

"India's wealthiest business leaders grow through financial and business "engineering". Sridhar grows and invests through actual engineering with a very long-term focus. That makes him an outlier of one in India," another added.

Advertisement