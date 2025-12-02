Zoho vs Y Combinator: Sridhar Vembu hits back at Garry Tan over AI ‘vibe coding’; here is what sparked the spat

Zoho Corporation co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu, in a recent social media post, challenged Y Combinator President and CEO Garry Tan, betting that the Indian tech firm will outshine and outlast the “vibe coding” companies.

In a post on the platform X, Sridhar Vembu responded to Garry Tan's post, which claimed that Zoho Corp. will become the first company to be competed away by people building their own software with the help of vibe coding companies.

Vembu pushed back on the argument, stating that Zoho is witnessing more than 50% rapid customer growth levels, questioning Tan on how that is possible if the company faces a threat from the vibe coding companies.

“If our business would be the first to be competed away by vibe-coded apps, why are we seeing such rapid customer growth (exceeding 50%) right now? And why don't we see vibe-coded email or spreadsheet or accounting app or messaging apps yet? (sic)” said Vembu in his response.

Vembu's bet against Tan California-based startup Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan questioned why clients should pay $30 per month to people for a SaaS service, which can allegedly be solved with a vibe-code custom solution over a weekend.

“Why pay $30/seat/month for over-bundled SaaS when soon even nontech ops ppl can vibe-code a custom solution in a weekend?” said Tan in his post.

After citing his take on Zoho's path forward, Sridhar Vembu made a bet against Tan that the tech giant is prepared to outshine and outlast the vibe coding companies amid the overall industry debate on the matter.

“Let me make a bet with Garry Tan: we will outshine and outlast his vibe coding companies!” said Sridhar Vembu in his post.

Although Y Combinator is not a vibe coding company, the startup invests in companies which use vibe coding methods to boost their software development techniques.

Is vibe coding a tech debt trap? Vibe coding is a software development practice that enables individuals to create entire websites, applications, and more with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) software, which generates code automatically rather than being written line by line.

Vembu also highlighted that if companies are not providing security, privacy, and compliance guarantees to their clients, then moving towards vibe coding is a way of piling up tech debt faster.

“Without those guarantees, vibe coding just piles up tech debt faster and faster until the whole thing collapses.‌ Of course, for people like Garry Tan, tech debt is to be pawned off on unsuspecting acquirers,” said Vembu in his response to Tan's post.