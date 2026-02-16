Zoho's Sridhar Vembu dismisses Microsoft AI chief's warning on white-collar roles; shares his take on job loss fears

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has pushed back against fears of mass job losses, saying white-collar roles will not vanish anytime soon because of artificial intelligence, in contrast to warnings made earlier by Microsoft AI's chief executive officer, Mustafa Suleyman.

Responding to another post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu wrote, “The quoted post makes a strong argument that white collar jobs won't go away anytime soon due to AI.” The post to which he replied echoed a similar view, arguing that white-collar jobs are unlikely to disappear in 18 months.

These pointed remarks come after Suleyman said that AI could replace a large share of white-collar jobs within the next 12-18 months, leading to a surge in panic and fear regarding mass job losses in various sectors.

Vembu's personal mantra during evolving times As AI models continue to go through rapid advancement, Vembu shared a framework that he closely follows during such an evolving phase:

— He urged everyone to keep an open mind and absorb every kind of information.

— As Vembu put it, an individual should form some opinions but hold them loosely, always ready to revise their views when required.

— Over time, these opinions may mature into convictions, but he advised people to never force them onto someone. "You cannot "buy" a conviction, it has to come from within," he said.

— He also warned against letting ego mix up with your conviction because that is when belief turns into dogma, he believes.

— Ultimately, he stresses that when a person has strong convictions, they must act on them, since conviction without action is useless, just as action without conviction lacks purpose.

What did Microsoft AI boss say? According to Suleyman, the rapid pace of technological advancement will not just impact coders and software engineers. It is also expected to bring some bad news for professionals such as lawyers and accountants, many of whom could see their work being automated by AI bots.

In a video interview with the Financial Times, he also revealed that Microsoft is also betting on a “professional-grade" AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) — a model that can do almost everything a human professional is capable of doing.

The conversations about AI's impact on jobs come at a time when companies around the world are increasingly adopting the technology as a cost-cutting measure, which, in turn, is leading to the elimination of certain positions.

