Zoho's Vembu flaunts his vibrant electric auto in viral post; shares heartwarming encounter with man behind its battery

Zoho founder and Padma Shri Awardee Sridhar Vembu flaunted his humble “daily vehicle”, a Montra electric auto from the Murugappa Group, in a viral post on Tuesday after his heartwarming encounter with the man behind its battery at Bengaluru airport.

Vembu, who was enjoying his ghee masala dosa, bumped into Ankit Kherodiya, the co-founder and CEO of ReVx Energy, at the Bengaluru airport.

“Small world!” the delighted Zoho founder said, noting that his firm makes battery management systems for Montra, “the very one that is my daily vehicle at home”.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover on Sridhar Vembu urging Indians in the US to return

Vembu shared a series of pictures along with his post, including a selfie with Kherodiya and a photo of the Zoho founder driving the vibrant e-auto.

“In Bengaluru airport, as I was enjoying a ghee masala dosa, I met Ankit Kherodiya,” he wrote in the viral post. “Turns out his company ReVx Energy makes the battery management systems for Montra electric autos, the very one that is my daily vehicle at home. Small world!”

“Keep going Ankit and ReVx,” he added.

Kherodiya replied to Vembu's post saying — “Very inspiring meeting !! Hoping to be in more vehicles at your home…”

Also Read | Sridhar Vembu's blueprint for coders to survive the generative AI era

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were surprised to discover that Sridhar Vembu rides an auto for his daily commute and showered him with praise for his conscious choices for the environment.

“Wow, I had no idea you - the CEO of a popular tech company - do your daily commute in an autorickshaw... Your choice of electric is even better,” a user said.

Another said, “So along with the cycle you have an auto too, cool.”

“Love the Billionaire who rides an Auto,” a user quipped.

A netizen, bringing the focus back on Ankit Kherodiya, said, “Nothing beats meeting the maker behind a product you use daily!”

Why does Sridhar Vembu use auto for daily commute? Sridhar Vembu has owned the electric auto for over two years now, and got it customised.

Previously, he shared that the Montra electric auto had a “fast pick up and nice suspension” and that he was “loving it”!

The Zoho founder, in a reply to one of the users questioning his choice, has said that he believes that an electric auto is a great and safe upgrade over a scooter or motorcycle.

“I like to think of it as the family scooter. Easy to navigate through tight spaces, easier to park,” he had said. “One of these days, the e-auto will take off in the consumer market. I hope the Montra breaks through there!”