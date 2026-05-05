Zoho's Vembu flaunts his vibrant electric auto in viral post; shares heartwarming encounter with man behind its battery

Zoho founder and Padma Shri Awardee Sridhar Vembu flaunted his humble “daily vehicle”, a Montra electric auto from the Murugappa Group, in a viral post on Tuesday after his heartwarming encounter with the man behind its battery at Bengaluru airport.
Vembu, who was enjoying his ghee masala dosa, bumped into Ankit Kherodiya, the co-founder and CEO of ReVx Energy, at the Bengaluru airport.
“Small world!” the delighted Zoho founder said, noting that his firm makes battery management systems for Montra, “the very one that is my daily vehicle at home”.
Vembu shared a series of pictures along with his post, including a selfie with Kherodiya and a photo of the Zoho founder driving the vibrant e-auto.
“In Bengaluru airport, as I was enjoying a ghee masala dosa, I met Ankit Kherodiya,” he wrote in the viral post. “Turns out his company ReVx Energy makes the battery management systems for Montra electric autos, the very one that is my daily vehicle at home. Small world!”
“Keep going Ankit and ReVx,” he added.
Kherodiya replied to Vembu's post saying — “Very inspiring meeting !! Hoping to be in more vehicles at your home…”
Social media users were surprised to discover that Sridhar Vembu rides an auto for his daily commute and showered him with praise for his conscious choices for the environment.
“Wow, I had no idea you - the CEO of a popular tech company - do your daily commute in an autorickshaw... Your choice of electric is even better,” a user said.
Another said, “So along with the cycle you have an auto too, cool.”
“Love the Billionaire who rides an Auto,” a user quipped.
A netizen, bringing the focus back on Ankit Kherodiya, said, “Nothing beats meeting the maker behind a product you use daily!”
Sridhar Vembu has owned the electric auto for over two years now, and got it customised.
Previously, he shared that the Montra electric auto had a “fast pick up and nice suspension” and that he was “loving it”!
The Zoho founder, in a reply to one of the users questioning his choice, has said that he believes that an electric auto is a great and safe upgrade over a scooter or motorcycle.
“I like to think of it as the family scooter. Easy to navigate through tight spaces, easier to park,” he had said. “One of these days, the e-auto will take off in the consumer market. I hope the Montra breaks through there!”
Vembu, in the comment section, also shared that he opts for the electric three-wheeler for shorter commutes – under 10 km – only and uses his Tata Nexon EV for longer distances.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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