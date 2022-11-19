Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Zomato sees third exit of top leader this month

Zomato sees third exit of top leader this month

1 min read . 03:38 PM ISTMalvika Maloo
Zomato’s co-founder Mohit Gupta has stepped down.

  • In what is now the third significant departure of important executives from the company this month, Zomato announced on Friday that its co-founder Mohit Gupta has left the leading food-tech company

MUMBAI: Food delivery platform Zomato said on Friday its co-founder Mohit Gupta has stepped down in the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month.

Gupta leaves after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the Gurugram-based firm. He joined the company in 2018, and was leading the food delivery unit of Zomato. The company had elevated him as the co-founder in 2020.

This follows the departures of Rahul Ganjoo, who was new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service, earlier this month. Gaurav Gupta, also previously a co-founder at Zomato, quit two months after the company went public.

“MG (Mohit Gupta) - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business," Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in a note, according to a regulatory filing.

Gupta previously worked at travel portal Makemytrip and PepsiCo.

