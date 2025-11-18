What is Temple? Health wearable device based on Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal's Gravity Aging Hypothesis

Deepinder Goyal, founder-CEO of Eternal, Zomato's parent company, has come out on social media to explain and defend his newest offering the brain blood flow monitoring device called ‘Temple’, against accusations and memes online.

Responding to a post on the topic on professional networking platform LinkedIn, Goyal said that the device is an experimental product, that he believes “could shape into an important wearable the world needs”.

What is Temple? All we know about the device Responding to a post by Shubham Mishra on LinkedIn, Goyal explained that Temple is an “experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately, real-time, and continuously”, which was made while conducting research on his much touted Gravity Aging Hypothesis.

In a series of posts last week, Goyal outlined what he calls a “scientific yet unconventional” hypothesis suggesting that gravity may play a direct role in human ageing. Introducing the idea, Goyal wrote, “I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread… Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

In a follow-up post, Goyal expanded on his reasoning, noting that he was drawing links between three established ideas: slight reductions in brain blood flow due to upright posture, the sensitivity of hypothalamus and brainstem neurons to even small drops in circulation, and the role these regions play in regulating ageing.

Deepinder Goyal: ‘Useful even if Gravity Aging Hypothesis turns out to be wrong’ In his reply on LinkedIn, Goyal added that he has been using the device and believes that this could become an important health tool for the world.

“Been using it for a year, and I’ve been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs. Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for aging, longevity as well as cognition. So, this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Aging Hypothesis turns out to be wrong,” he added.

The founder's responses came in response to Mishra asking for Goyal's opinion on the matter. Mishra wrote: “I strongly believe this: The entire ‘inversion’ concept is built around a brain-blood-flow monitoring device. It creates a completely new category in health wearables by using brain blood flow as a core biomarker. The device or company are called TEMPLE, because it’s designed to sit near the temple region of the head. What do you think? Deepinder Goyal”

Temple, Continue Research and more Goyal also sought to address memes and speculation about the company. He said, “Temple is going to be a small, cute company, if at all. Nothing compared to Eternal. PS: We didn’t “cook up” the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell Temple. Not my game to lose the trust our customers have in me over a marketing gimmick.”

The research is being conducted by the founder's human existence exploration project, called Continue Research, which he said has spent the last two years studying biology, trying to find way to slow down human ageing.