Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not Gurugram’s richest person. Check out who it is

With as many as 23 people with a net worth of ₹1,000 crore or more in Haryana's Gurugram, users will be surprised to know that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not the richest man in the city.

With a whopping ₹9,300 crore, Goyal is the second richest person in Gurugram. However, the net worth of the richest person in Gurugram is triple that of Goyal.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda is the first richest resident of Gurugram.

Minda and his family have an estimated net worth of ₹30,800 crore ($3.6 billion approximately) in 2024. Minda is also the 91st richest man in India.

Who is Nirmal Kumar Minda? Nirmal Kumar Minda, aged 66, is the billionaire chairman of UNO Minda, previously known as Minda Industries. The automotive component company was founded by his father, Shadilal Minda, in 1958.

Minda entered the family business in 1977 and later branched out from his brother in the 1990s. Currently, UNO Minda produces an array of automotive components for both cars and two-wheelers.

Nirmal Kumar Minda is wedded to Suman Minda, the Chairperson of the Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation (SNMF), which is the corporate social responsibility branch of Uno Minda.

Who are the other people on Gurugram's rich list? With Nirmal Kumar Minda and Deepinder Goyal taking the first two places of the richest residents of Gurugram, the third place was grabbed by Varun Alagh and wife Ghazal Alagh, founders of Honasa Consumer Ltd. The estimated net worth of the Alagh's in 2024 was reported to be ₹5,900 crore through their brand Mamaearth.