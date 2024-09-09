Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not Gurugram’s richest person. Check out who it is

Nirmal Kumar Minda, chairman of UNO Minda, is Gurugram's richest with 30,800 crore, surpassing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who has 9,300 crore. Minda is also the 91st richest person in India.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato.
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato.(Mint)

With as many as 23 people with a net worth of 1,000 crore or more in Haryana's Gurugram, users will be surprised to know that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not the richest man in the city.

With a whopping 9,300 crore, Goyal is the second richest person in Gurugram. However, the net worth of the richest person in Gurugram is triple that of Goyal.

Also Read | Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces ‘dark mode’; netizens impressed

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda is the first richest resident of Gurugram.

Minda and his family have an estimated net worth of 30,800 crore ($3.6 billion approximately) in 2024. Minda is also the 91st richest man in India.

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal calls out ‘free pass’ seekers for Dua Lipa Concert

Who is Nirmal Kumar Minda?

Nirmal Kumar Minda, aged 66, is the billionaire chairman of UNO Minda, previously known as Minda Industries. The automotive component company was founded by his father, Shadilal Minda, in 1958.

Minda entered the family business in 1977 and later branched out from his brother in the 1990s. Currently, UNO Minda produces an array of automotive components for both cars and two-wheelers.

Also Read | Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal promises to remove AI-Generated food image from menus

Nirmal Kumar Minda is wedded to Suman Minda, the Chairperson of the Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation (SNMF), which is the corporate social responsibility branch of Uno Minda.

Who are the other people on Gurugram's rich list?

With Nirmal Kumar Minda and Deepinder Goyal taking the first two places of the richest residents of Gurugram, the third place was grabbed by Varun Alagh and wife Ghazal Alagh, founders of Honasa Consumer Ltd. The estimated net worth of the Alagh's in 2024 was reported to be 5,900 crore through their brand Mamaearth.

Jyoti Bhatia, the sister of IndiGo Airlines co-founder Rahul Bhatia has landed on fourth position. Ravinder Kumar from Gawar Construction completes the top five, boasting an estimated net worth of 4,300 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not Gurugram’s richest person. Check out who it is

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue