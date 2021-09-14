One of homegrown food-delivery platform Zomato's top executives Gaurav Gupta has decided to quit the company after six years. Earlier today, Gupta sent an email to employees at Zomato saying that this new turn in his life comes as he will be starting a new chapter.

Gupta, who was the Head of of Supply, joined Zomato six years ago in 2015 and was later elevated to the role of co-founder in 2019. He has also been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales.

“I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," Gupta said in an internal mail to his colleagues.

Zomato become the first of a generation of Indian internet unicorns to tap India's capital markets in July this year. Gupta, who also was the head of the operations team, was the face of the company during the much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the food-tech company.

“I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future," Gupta added.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to wish him all the best. “I wish you all the best for your future, and look forward to continuing being the friends that we are for the rest of our lives. I am pumped and excited to see what you will cook up next. Make @zomato proud," Deepinder Goyal tweeted.

Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato announced that it has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment leading to poor customer experience, marking its exit from the segment for the second time since last year.

