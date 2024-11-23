Zomato is built on a cult of personality. Here’s why it works—until it doesn’t

Founder-led branding risks

But there is a downside to this strategy too. It is risky to tie the public image of a business, especially a public one, to the personal traits and quirks of its founder. Just ask Elon Musk. He has already been the subject of an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for his 2022 acquisition of Twitter; the regulator previously sued him for fraud when he tweeted in 2018 that he may take Tesla private. Musk may argue that rules are meant to be tested, and so far, he has never been successfully indicted. Shareholders of Musk’s public companies must closely monitor his every post, video, and public statement to safeguard their investments. Could Zomato’s shareholders face a similar predicament? Possibly.