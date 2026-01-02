Zomato's Deepinder Goyal defends delivery partners over alleged traffic rule violations: ‘Indians are always in a rush’

Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal responded over accusations of delivery partners breaking traffic rules while trying to deliver "10 minute" orders. He blamed broader Indian society's impatience for this rush. In a post on X, he lashed out at critics of Zomato's quick delivery and responded to accusations of delivery partners breaking traffic rules.

As the 42-year-old defended delivery partners over traffic rule violations, he wrote, “If our delivery partners were the only ones breaking traffic rules, I would take the blame.” Addressing claims of delivery partners violating traffic rules, he added, "A large number of Indians are always in a rush and breaking traffic rules. What's their "10 minute" incentive to do that? Nothing. We are impatient on the road as a society."

He further noted that uniformed partners are more easily recognisable which causes biased perceptions to surface. Since delivery partners are easily noticeable, others traffic violators go unnoticed, Deepinder Goyal asserted.

Concluding the post, he wrote, “Let me explain why you usually only notice our delivery partners break traffic rules? Because they are wearing uniforms, and you have a bias against platforms to attribute their behaviour to. But when someone without a uniform breaks traffic rules, you usually don't remember it later, because you don't have any brand/platform to attribute it to.”

These remarks can in response to a questioned posed by an X user named Ritu Joon, who questioned delivery agent's rush. She sought suggestions on some incentives to encourage delivery partners to follow traffic rules and regulations. Requesting an honest answer, Ritu Joon wrote, "Why are they always in a rush and breaking traffic rules? Is there some indirect incentive for that? This isn't just one or two people's observation, it's a very common one that they are always rushing."

Deepinder Goyal's statement defending delivery partners over traffic rule violations came a day after gig workers, linked to quick delivery platforms, across India went on strike. Zomato, Swiggy and Amazon, and other delivery workers went on strike on New Year's Eve to protest against low pay, lack of social security and poor working conditions.

Zomato hikes delivery partner incentives amid protests Zomato had hiked delivery partner incentives during New Year's Eve peak hours, anticipating a surge in demand for the year-end period. However, it emphasized that the increase in incentive is unrelated to the strike. A spokesperson for Eternal, Zomato's parent company, in a statement said, “This is part of our standard annual operating protocol during festive periods, which typically see higher earning opportunities due to increased demand.”

Suggesting that the incentive hike was unrelated to gig workers' strike, Deepinder Goyal on 1 January issued a statement on Instagram. He stated," Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, enabling 4.5 lakh+ delivery partners across both (Zomato and Blinkit) platforms to deliver more than 75 lakh orders (all-time high) to over 63 lakh customers during the day. This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners - NYE does see higher incentives than usual days and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days."