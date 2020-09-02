Zoom founder Eric Yuan’s wealth surges $6.6 billion in just 24 hours

The software maker reported Monday that sales jumped 355% to $663.5 million in the three months through July 31 from a year earlier. It was the second-largest surge among Nasdaq 100 Index members last quarter, only behind biotech firm Moderna Inc., data compiled by Bloomberg show. Zoom said sales will be as much as $2.39 billion in the fiscal year ending in January, meaning revenue would almost quadruple in just one year.