NEW DELHI: Zoom has appointed Velchamy Sankarlingam as the president of engineering and product, effective 12 June, the video conferencing app said on Wednesday.

Sankarlingam will join Zoom after more than nine years at enterprise software company VMware, where he was senior vice-president, Cloud Services Development and Operations.

Reporting directly to Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Sankarlingam will oversee the company’s engineering, product, and development operations teams. Zoom recently announced that it will expand its engineering team with up to 500 new headcount based in Phoenix, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Given the scale at which we operate and the importance of the communications happening on our platform, there is no time for delay and no room for error. Velchamy will help our product, engineering, and dev ops teams work lockstep to support our ever-expanding customer base around the world," said Yuan.

