Zuckerberg leads AI recruitment blitz armed with $100 million pay packages
Meghan Bobrowsky , Berber Jin , Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Jun 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
In a bid to address an AI crisis at his company, the Meta CEO has gotten personally involved in recruiting top talent.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The smartest AI researchers and engineers have spent the past few months getting hit up by one of the richest men in the world.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story